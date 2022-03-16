SHERIDAN — “Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces” will continue March 22 at noon at Luminous Brewhouse with a focus on “Outdoor Recreation and Its Impacts."
During each session of the series, a panel of representatives from area businesses and organizations will jumpstart the conversation and interactively explore with attendees what is balanced use of our open space, and can everyone continue to balance that use into the future?
They’ll also discuss the importance of open spaces to our community’s economy and culture now and into the future. Attendees are encouraged to join in with questions and discussion.
Upcoming conversations include “Effects of Land Use Policies” April 26 and “Where Do We Go from Here?” May 24.
Each session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse with attendees welcome to stay after for further discussion. Participants are welcome to bring lunch. There is no cost to attend the series.
For more information, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.