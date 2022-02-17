SHERIDAN — “Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces” will return with its first session, “The Role of Public Land and Private Working Lands,” Feb. 22, at noon at Luminous Brewhouse.
During each session, a panel of representatives from area businesses and organizations will jumpstart the conversation and interactively explore with attendees what is balanced use of our open space, and can we continue to balance that use into the future?
They’ll also discuss the importance of open spaces to our community’s economy and culture now and into the future. Attendees are encouraged to join in with questions and discussion. The Feb. 22 session will feature panelists from Sheridan County Travel & Tourism, Wyoming Wilderness Association, Chase Brothers, LLC, and The Masters Ranch.
Upcoming conversations include “Outdoor Recreation and Its Impacts” March 22, “Effects of Land Use Policies” April 26 and “Where Do We Go from Here?” May 24.
Each session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse with attendees welcome to stay after for further discussion. Participants are welcome to bring lunch. There is no cost to attend the series.
For more information, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.