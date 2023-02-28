SHERIDAN — The next session of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ag and Natural Resources Committee's "Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces" Tuesday will focus on water. The discussion begins at noon and will be held at Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St. in Sheridan.
Discussion will revolve around the question "how do we work with limits to water and other infrastructure to plan for open space and meet open space values?" During each session, the topic will be interactively explored with attendees with the focus on what is balanced use of our open space, and can we continue to balance that use into the future? Each session will also discuss the importance of open spaces to our community’s economy and culture now and into the future.