BIG HORN — The Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education announced the recipients of the 2021 WACTE Awards July 9, and Lynne Latham, Arvada-Clearmont ag teacher and Clear Creek FFA advisor for 36 years, received the WACTE Hall of Fame award.
Latham died by suicide in June 2020, and a memorial walk, lunch and gathering Sept. 27, 2020 was well attended by numerous people in the Clearmont community.
FFA honored Latham in 2017 by naming her the Wyoming Champion Ag Teacher honoree.
The ACTE Excellence Awards promote merit in career and technical education by recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to CTE, programs that exemplify the highest standards and organizations that have conducted activities to promote and expand CTE programs.
Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to ACTE — they embody the core values of serving students and being committed to CTE. The state winners will progress as Region finalists in their categories and will be recognized during the Region conferences.
Below are the other state winners.
Teacher of the Year: Grace Godfrey, Worland High School, Worland
Career Guidance Award: Amanda Knapp, Upton High School, Upton
Innovative Program of the Year: Kristi Holum, Thunder Basin High School, Gillette
CTE Student of the Year: Shannon Ragan, University of Wyoming, Laramie
New Teacher of the Year: Taylor Rieniets, Buffalo High School, Buffalo