SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon recently appointed former Sheridan County Commissioner Steve Maier to the state Aeronautics Commission.
The commission is comprised of seven members — nominated by the governor and approved by consent in the Wyoming Senate — each representing districts throughout the state.
"Maintaining a safe and highly functional airport, along with maintaining/improving commercial aviation for Sheridan and Johnson counties are certainly on my list," Maier said last week when asked about areas on which he'd like to focus. "I would have to hear from the county commissioners for their priorities. I will be representing five counties, so I’ll have to learn and understand their issues as well.
Maier's district includes Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Weston and Crook counties.
Bruce McCormack, vice chairman of the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, said the board primarily handles grants for Wyoming airports, particularly around planning, maintenance and construction. He added Maier's focus area aligns well with the commission's broader mission of ensuring airline service to Wyoming airports.
"Airlines were already under great financial pressure before the pandemic, which has only served to heighten those challenges," McCormack said. "And the major airlines in the U.S. have many more communities seeking airline service than they can serve, so the competition to secure and maintain airline service is always fierce."
One example of the commission's effort in that area is overseeing the capacity purchase agreement with SkyWest Airlines — operating as United Airlines — which resulted in commercial airline service to Sheridan, Gillette, Riverton and Rock Springs.
Maier's resume, which includes working on the Commercial Air Service Improvement Council as well as the Sheridan-Johnson Critical Air Service Team, has has provided firsthand experience with the issues Wyoming communities face in terms of air service.
"With Steve Maier's deep background in local government and airport/airline support, he’ll be a great addition to the commission," McCormack said. "Gov. Matt Mead also appointed him to the special committee which developed the CPA, on which I served with him. Plus, he’s a pilot so he has that great background for this commission."
Maier's appointment to the state Aeronautics Commission was approved by the Wyoming Senate last week. The commission's next meeting is currently set for March 23.