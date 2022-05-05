SHERIDAN — When Edre Maier arrived in Sheridan in 1988, she didn’t have any grand plans to affect change in the community. But this year — more than 30 years after her arrival in town — Maier will be one of four recipients of the Keystone Award for her outstanding service to the community.
“I don’t go looking for trouble. Trouble finds me,” Maier said.
The Keystone Award is a lifetime achievement award granted by The Hub on Smith and dedicated to celebrating residents who have significantly given back to the Sheridan community, Hub Director of Development Meredith Sopko said. Winners are chosen through a nomination process, and all of this year’s winners received multiple nominations for the award.
This year’s ceremony will celebrate The Hub’s 2020 honorees who could not be honored in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maier’s path to the award began shortly after her arrival in Sheridan, with a window display. Armed with a master’s degree in interior design and interested in improving window displays in Sheridan’s downtown area, Maier was referred to what was then known as the Uptown Sheridan Association — and now known as the Downtown Sheridan Association.
Lucky enough to not have to work at the time, Maier became involved with the organization and ended up on a committee. Soon enough, she was chairing that committee, and then she was president of the association.
With Maier’s leadership, the group restored the historic facades of Sheridan’s downtown district, which were covered up by more modern exteriors at the time. At the time, Maier said many businesses were moving to the commercial center in the southern half of town. The change meant fewer businesses downtown and less investment in preserving downtown Sheridan’s Wild West architecture.
“People invest in downtown now. They didn’t back then,” Maier said.
Maier said she spent five or six years working to restore Sheridan’s downtown. She took photos each year to remember the incremental changes she helped bring about.
When Maier revisited her childhood hometown in Potsdam, New York, she realized why she worked so hard to restore Sheridan’s downtown: “What I was doing was trying to save my downtown that I [had] as a kid,” Maier said. Potsdam’s and Sheridan’s downtowns were built around the same time in the 1880s, and Maier said she preserved Sheridan’s downtown area in memory of her childhood downtown.
After leaving the Downtown Sheridan Association, Maier tackled another Sheridan landmark: The Historic Sheridan Inn. The crumbling inn’s prognosis was grim at the time, Maier said. Without major reinforcements, the building would crumble.
Quickly appointed executive director of the Sheridan Heritage Center — which was responsible for renovations to fortify the building — Maier led a group of volunteers in replacing the inn’s foundation. Although the heritage center had to close the inn’s doors in 2012 due to debt and construction costs, the inn’s previous owners completed the Sheridan Heritage Center’s planned renovations, Maier said, ensuring the rooms on the second and third floors were structurally sound and habitable, in addition to being named after characters connected to William “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
From there, Maier moved on to other organizations, joining the Sheridan Artist Guilt Et al. — now known as SAGE Community Arts — as a grant writer and eventually helped SAGE fundraise to purchase space in the Montgomery building. There too, Maier said she accidentally became vice president and president after other members of the board resigned.
These days, Maier works as president of the Museum at the Bighorns board of trustees, where she said she’s able to channel her passion for the history of the region.
After receiving multiple nominations for the Keystone Award, Sopko said Maier was selected because of her commitment to preserving Sheridan’s arts and history.
“She doesn’t really want recognition…” Sopko said. “She just does it because it’s the right thing to do and she believes in it.”
Although there are people in the community reviving historic spaces in Sheridan, Maier said she hopes the next generation of history hounds and art aficionados will soon take over restoration and revitalization efforts.
The Keystone Awards will be presented May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Tickets are available for purchase at the WYO Theater and wyotheater.com.