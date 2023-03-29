SHERIDAN — Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray referred a case involving Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Johnson County Commission Chair Bill Novotny to the Wyoming Attorney General’s office Tuesday.

A political mailer sent out prior to the 2022 primary elections sits at the center of the investigation. The mailer claimed to have been paid for by Wyoming in Name Only political action committee. The mailer targeted four individuals and accused them of “trying to tear our state apart.” Just one of those individuals, Jeff Wallack, appeared on a ballot in the 2022 election as a precinct committeeman candidate. Laurie Bratten, Kristen Jennings and Jimmy Dee Lees were the other individuals named.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you