SHERIDAN — The Main Street construction schedule has changed, leaving business owners frustrated.
The portion of Main Street currently closed — from Alger to Loucks streets — is slated to be paved “in one fell swoop,” District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said. Doing so will allow for faster completion of the project as a whole, but leaves the stretch between Alger and Grinnell streets closed up to a month and a half longer than originally scheduled. That section was originally scheduled to reopen in mid-September.
Business owners between Alger and Grinnell streets expressed displeasure because they were not consulted before a decision was made to keep all three blocks closed through the end of the construction year. They also said the additional six weeks will hurt their businesses and workers, potentially leading to layoffs.
“Well, it’s going to be a really pretty Main Street for no stores,” said Terri Walton, owner of Red Shed Redos Picket Fence.
WYDOT officials recognized the impact the extended closure of Main Street between Alger and Grinnell streets would have on businesses along that block; that section will likely be paved near the end of October.
Those in attendance urged Wyoming Department of Transportation and city officials to request Oftedal Construction consider paving between Alger and Grinnell streets, which would likely reopen the block in early October following about two weeks of delays, and then paving between Grinnell and Loucks streets in one fell swoop.
WYDOT officials announced two weeks ago the rehabilitation project was ahead of the original schedule and will now go through the intersection of Main and Loucks streets. The additional block was also added in hopes construction would be complete before Sheridan WYO Rodeo festivities in 2024.
“So, we could be out of everyone’s hair hopefully relatively early in the summer… maybe get out of the way before WYO Rodeo,” WYDOT resident engineer Jake Whisonant said.
The project this year will be completed no later than Oct. 31, meaning the road will be paved and open for the winter.