from staff reports
SHERIDAN — The resurfacing and utility upgrade project of Sheridan’s downtown Main Street is a month out.
A public meeting is scheduled for March 7 starting at 5 p.m. and will be held at The Hub on Smith cafeteria. The public is encouraged to attend to hear more about the details of the closure sequence and detours that will be utilized.
In December 2022, the Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Oftedal Inc. a $17.8 million contract to resurface Sheridan’s Main Street from First Street to the Burkitt Street/Coffeen Avenue intersection. The award also includes a utility upgrade component valued at $8.4 million, which is funded by the city of Sheridan.
Phase I will run from Dow to Brundage streets. Phase II, which runs from Brundage Street to Coffeen Avenue, will be completed in 2024.
The schedule is dependent on weather, materials and unforeseen circumstances and is subject to change.
Main Street was originally paved in 1970. In 2003, Main from Dow to Brooks streets/Coffeen Avenue was upgraded. Those upgrades included diamond grinding the concrete surfacing, installation of new curb and gutter, and sidewalks, streetscape enhancements and decorative lighting as well as selective safety improvements such as bulb-out curb and gutter to allow pedestrians and drivers better visibility while also providing a decreased pedestrian crossing distance.
WYDOT opted to partner with the city of Sheridan and delay the planned resurfacing of the roadway at that time due to the city’s funding constraints and inability to combine underground utility upgrades.
The project will be completed over two years in two phases.
Phase I is scheduled to begin the week of April 3 — weather allowing — and will run through Oct. 31.