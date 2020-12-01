SHERIDAN — The last time pipe was laid under the section of Main Street stretching from Dow Street to Burkitt Street, Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller was two days old.
A lot has changed in the past five decades, but the utilities under Main Street — water mains, sewer mains, storm drains — have remained untouched. But as the Wyoming Department of Transportation prepares for a resurfacing of Main Street from Dow to Burkitt in 2023, the city is hoping to refresh the utilities, as well.
During a Sheridan City Council study session Nov. 30, city engineer Hanns Mercer recommended that the city accept an $82,800 bid from Sheridan’s CPG Engineering for professional services. The contract involves the design of utilities and enhancements on Main Street that will be installed as WYDOT resurfaces the street.
Utilities addressed in the design include water mains, fire lines, sewer mains and storm drains. Enhancements include benches, landscaping and curb bumpouts.
CPG was one of five contractors that bid out for the project, according to Mercer. The other candidates were DOWL, Trihydro, Engineering Associates and WWC Engineering — all of Sheridan.
According to Mercer, companies were ranked based on qualifications and information provided in their proposals. Fees were included in separate envelopes and only the most qualified candidate’s fee envelope was opened. It is unknown how the other four companies bid.
“We don’t know where the other ones came in, but this is right in the ballpark of what we anticipated,” Mercer said.
Mercer said the city will invite public involvement throughout the design process to better understand what local businesses along Main Street desire and need.
“We’re going to start a really lengthy public involvement process to determine what those downtown business owners envision downtown looking like,” Mercer said. “It’s totally up to the mass of the group, along with the council… There’s a lot of meetings with WYDOT, a lot of design meetings and public meetings. In fact, I believe we’re going to have our first public meeting in mid-January. WYDOT’s already touching base with a lot of these business owners and starting a conversation about the project and what they might want.”
The city council will vote whether to award the professional services contract to CPG during its Dec. 7 meeting. If the contractor is approved, planning and design will take place in 2021 with construction going to bid in late 2022. Construction is currently set to begin in conjunction with the WYDOT project in the spring of 2023.
In other city council news:
Since a Phase One annexation agreement was approved in December 2003, the Sheridan City Council has approved countless agreements and amendments related to the Cloud Peak Ranch development on the west side of Sheridan. After 17 years, even Community Development Director Wade Sanner finds it difficult to keep everything straight.
“Regarding the Cloud Peak Ranch area, I counted up eight agreements dealing with the annexation and pathways and then we have the individual subdivision agreements — roughly between eight and 10 of those,” Sanner said. “We also are dealing with agreements associated with the transfer of Black Tooth Park. So there’s quite a lot of agreements we have with the Cloud Peak Ranch area.
“With the recent Hidden Bridge development over there, there were a number of agreements we had to look for and find. So we sat down as staff and asked how we can make this easier going forward in the future,” he said.
In an effort to condense all of the previous agreements, Sanner is recommending council approve a new universal annexation agreement that encompasses and unifies many of the previous agreements and amendments. It succeeds and replaces all prior annexation agreements for the development but does not affect individual subdivision agreements.
“It basically assures that future development will conform to the existing master plan that was laid back in the early 2000’s,” Sanner said. “It accepts the current restrictions that are there.”
Council will vote on the universal annexation agreement during its Dec. 7 meeting.