SHERIDAN — One of 43 wishes granted in the state, Make-a-Wish Wyoming presented a Ferla cargo bike to 7 year old Hudson Wills April 28. Hudson suffers from Pitt-Hopkins syndrome and a chromosome microdeletion, limiting his mobility and development.
Hudson’s mother, Casie Wills, said it was discovered he had this condition while she was pregnant.
“At first we only knew that he was missing a portion of his brain, the corpus callosum, which led us to a whole bunch of research and come to find out, he actually has Pitt-Hopkins syndrome,” Wills said. “He also has a chromosome microdeletion on his 18th chromosome. It’s called 18q-, so he struggles with epilepsy and mobility issues.”
Wills said Hudson loves to spend time outside on walks and bike rides, but he has begun to outgrow some of the standard issue mobility aids available in stores, prompting Hudson to decide on a Ferla cargo bike as his wish. The bike features a large bucket on the front with enough seats for Hudson and his two siblings to sit and enjoy a bike ride with their parents.
Wills said Hudson was referred to Make-a-Wish in the late summer of 2022 and the family has been thankful for the opportunity to grant his wish.
Morgan Poloncic, CEO of Make-a-Wish Wyoming, said one of the biggest misconceptions about Make-a-Wish is that it only serves those with terminal conditions.
“It’s for children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 that have a critical illness, which includes a pretty wide variety of medical conditions,” Poloncic said. “All types of cancer, even up to a year after a child goes into remission, heart, kidney, liver and bone marrow transplants… There’s hundreds and hundreds of other more rare conditions that you don’t always hear about that qualify.”
Poloncic said Make-a-Wish Wyoming is donor-funded, so all wishes granted are a direct result of local support. As an example, Hudson’s new bike was partly funded by the Sheridan High School student council.
Poloncic said Make-a-Wish Wyoming has granted 43 wishes throughout the state so far, and two more are actively in the works, one in Sheridan and one in Buffalo.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.