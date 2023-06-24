Through his career as a civil engineer and his connections to local nonprofits Uprising and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Tyson Markham stays hard at work behind the scenes to support the Sheridan community. His wife and colleague Terri Markham, executive director of Uprising, said Tyson Markham is the kind of person who deserves recognition but doesn’t expect it. With accolades including consulting, engineering and volunteer work for various local organizations, Tyson Markham is always willing to lend a hand.
“He really is just a mover and shaker. He just flies under the radar,” Terri Markham said. “Whether it’s volunteering or working on a project at home, he’s always got to be doing something.”
The Sheridan Press: So, what’s your thing? What do you do?
Tyson Markham: I’ve been in the consulting and engineering industry for 17 years… I moved to Phoenix after school and worked there for a couple of years. I didn’t really like Phoenix that much, not because of the heat but because of the people… At the time, I was like, ‘I should probably move to where I’m more comfortable,’ and the housing market was crashing at the time so I went back to Wyoming, got a job in Laramie and worked there for 10 years at another consulting firm doing environmental and civil work. Then, some life changes… I came here five years ago. On a day-to-day, I’m pretty isolated. I’m really behind the scenes. You don’t hear about the work that I do… Your water and your sewer and everything works because I make it work.
TSP: It sounds like you’re pretty comfortable working behind the scenes. Would you say that’s accurate?
Markham: Yeah, I would say that’s accurate. That’s where I thrive… that’s how engineers kind of roll. You don’t see a whole lot of them out there like, ‘Hey, check out my projects.’ You just make sure it works and you move on.
TSP: Can you talk a little bit about your work with Uprising and other community ventures?
Markham: Because I’m married to Terri, I consider myself the No. 1 volunteer [for Uprising], which basically means I do what I’m told at any given time to help the cause and whatever she’s got going on. I’m more than happy to help in that realm because I believe in what she’s doing. There’s not a part of me that doesn’t… I try to be as supportive as I can and I think that’s worked out… [The National Alliance on Mental Illness] is an endeavor that both myself and Terri are really passionate about as well. I feel like everybody talks about the mental health crisis, but nobody’s doing anything about it or wants to help… It’s exciting to know we can do this and there’s nothing stopping us.
TSP: What draws you toward getting involved in community things like that?
Markham: I know there’s a mental health crisis, I deal with mental health issues, everybody does, but we don’t really take the extra steps. When I found out that this was something that I care about and it’s something that’s needed, I thought, ‘What’s stopping me?’... I’m not a therapist, I’m not a psychiatrist or a psychologist, but I’m there, I care and I’m willing to help. Sometimes I do feel like, ‘Why am I here?’ But there are times when I’m like, ‘Oh, this is why.’
TSP: Is there anything specific that you’ve had a hand in over the years that stuck with you as something you’re really proud of?
Markham: It stands out to me when you’re recognized but not hugely recognized… Recognition doesn’t have to be anything elaborate, but we have these talks a lot about recognition of jobs. I’m not an artist, I’m not a creative type, I don’t have those right-brain capabilities, but when I’m doing large scale gradings of a site, I always feel like the contours on a page are my art. To me, it’s fulfilling in that respect. I kind of geek out about it.
TSP: Do you have any projects or plans coming up for the future that you’re particularly excited about?
Markham: I do a lot of subdivision-type work and residential stuff currently… Multi-family stuff, townhouses and apartment buildings. [John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School] was one that was like, ‘Look at what I did!’ The county courthouse, the work that’s going on there, I had a large hand in the design of that project, so there’s a lot of big things coming up… In the five years I’ve been here I’ve just gotten to know a lot of people and make a lot of really great connections from a community standpoint.
