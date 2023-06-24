SK 20U40 Tyson.jpg
Civil engineer Tyson Markham wears several hats in the Sheridan community — Markham said he thrives working behind the scenes to support the community in any way he can.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

Through his career as a civil engineer and his connections to local nonprofits Uprising and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Tyson Markham stays hard at work behind the scenes to support the Sheridan community. His wife and colleague Terri Markham, executive director of Uprising, said Tyson Markham is the kind of person who deserves recognition but doesn’t expect it. With accolades including consulting, engineering and volunteer work for various local organizations, Tyson Markham is always willing to lend a hand.

“He really is just a mover and shaker. He just flies under the radar,” Terri Markham said. “Whether it’s volunteering or working on a project at home, he’s always got to be doing something.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

