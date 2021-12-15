SHERIDAN — Joseph Stone, 54, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Tuesday on an assault charge.
Arrested by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials Dec. 13, Stone is accused of pointing a gun at a victim and threatening to “end him,” Cundiff said. The alleged crime, aggravated assault and battery, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Stone did not enter a plea Tuesday. Because the crime in question is a felony, Stone’s case will likely be bound over to district court for arraignment.
Stone was entitled, however, to have his bond set before Cundiff. Due to Stone’s extensive criminal record, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended a cash surety bond as well as several bond conditions, which barred the defendant from contacting the victim, possessing or firing guns and visiting the alleged location of the crime, the Elk View Inn on Highway 14, among others.
Cundiff imposed a $10,000 cash surety bond and the recommended conditions.
After his bond was set, however, Stone said he was very concerned about his dog. The dog was left, Stone explained, at the Elk View Lodge upon her owner’s arrest.
“I would hope that [the owners of the Elk View Lodge] would hold onto her,” Stone said. “I don’t want them to give her away.”
The current status of the canine was not mentioned in open court Tuesday.