SHERIDAN — Jacob Cousineau, 32, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Monday on assault-related charges.
Arrested by Sheridan Police Department officers on Dec. 18, Cousineau is accused of pointing a knife at a victim and threatening to harm them, Cundiff said. The alleged crime, aggravated assault and battery, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Cousineau is also accused of interfering with a 911 call, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
Cousineau did not enter a plea Monday. Because the crime in question is a felony, Cousineau’s case will likely be bound over to district court for arraignment.
Cousineau was entitled, however, to have his bond set before Cundiff. Cousineau has an extensive criminal history of alcohol-related crimes, including DUIs, property offenses, trespassing and battery in Johnson and Sheridan counties, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett explained. Because of Cousineau’s criminal history and nature of the alleged offense, Bennett recommended a cash surety bond, a no-contact order to protect the victim and 24/7 breathalyzer treatment.
Cundiff imposed a $5,000 cash surety bond but allowed a $500 bond posting. The judge also imposed the recommended conditions.
Cousineau’s arraignment will likely take place in 4th Judicial District Court next month.