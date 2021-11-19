SHERIDAN — Richard Evans, 66, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Thursday for allegedly possessing and distributing more than 140 grams of methamphetamine. Cundiff set a $20,000 cash surety bond in Evans’ case.
Prosecutors charged Evans with possession of meth with intent to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000 or both.
Initially, Evans was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance — one count each for marijuana and morphine sulfate found in Evans’ possession — both of which are misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of $1,000 or both. Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White dropped these misdemeanor charges during Evans’ initial appearance.
According to court documents, Evans was arrested by Sheridan Police Department officers Nov. 17. After a traffic stop for failing to use his turn signal, driving with inoperable tail lights and driving with a suspended license, Evans was cited and released.
When an inventory of the car Evans was driving — a vehicle that, court documents state, Evans said was not his — revealed seven morphine sulfate pills, about 25 grams of marijuana in plant form and assorted drug paraphernalia, SPD officers relocated Evans, according to court documents.
Upon finding Evans in a private residence, court documents allege, officers also found a gallon-sized plastic bag of methamphetamine, weighing over 140 grams.
During Evans’ initial appearance, White explained the defendant has faced drug charges in several jurisdictions, including a drug-related conviction in Campbell County and a stint in federal prison for a drug conviction. For a time, White said, Evans was also a fugitive from justice.
Given the facts of Evans’ case and his past history of fleeing prosecution, Cundiff set Evans’ bond at $20,000, $10,000 higher than the state’s initial request.
Evans’ felony case will likely be bound over to 4th Judicial District Court for disposition.