SHERIDAN — Michael Tabor, 37, attempted to escape Sheridan County Circuit Court Monday afternoon, resulting in use of force by a deputy and a false report of shots being fired at the courthouse.
During his arraignment Monday, Tabor faced a misdemeanor theft charge, carrying a maximum penalty of six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both, Chief Clerk of Circuit Court Wendy Bloxom said.
As a result of his arraignment Monday, Tabor was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to await additional proceedings in jail, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said.
When a Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to place the defendant in custody, however, Tabor attempted to flee, Thompson said. The deputy used force, including using a stun gun on the defendant, to regain control of Tabor. Sheriff’s office reports indicate the incident took place at 4:32 p.m Monday.
Meanwhile, a third party reported shots had been fired at the courthouse, which was not the case, Thompson explained. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the emergency call, but no private individuals and no law enforcement personnel fired a gun during the incident. Tabor did not have a firearm on his person. In some cases, the pulse of a Taser can sound like distant gunshots, so Thompson said it is understandable that a reporting party believed they heard gunfire.
The case is still under investigation.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said no charges have yet been filed against Tabor as a result of the incident, but charges will likely be brought later this week.