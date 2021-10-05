SHERIDAN — Jerry Thomas Tapp, a Wyoming inmate, died Oct. 4, 2021, at the Community Hospital in Torrington, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Tapp was convicted of aggravated assault and battery in Sheridan County and sentenced to six to 10 years in prison by 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn on June 1. The charge stemmed from a March 2020 incident in which Tapp attacked a woman with whom he was living. According to court records, he stabbed and cut the woman and when the knife was taken from him by another person, switched to strangling her. The person who took the knife from him also sustained injuries.
Tapp was born on May 23, 1942, in Curlew, Iowa.
Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.