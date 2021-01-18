SHERIDAN — A man charged with possession of child pornography was required by Judge John Fenn to leave a job that violated his bond requirements during a pretrial conference Jan. 7 in 4th Judicial District Court.
Kyle Reuter, who begins trial Feb. 8 on one count of sexual exploitation of children, violated his terms of probation by working at a Cricket Wireless store and possessing cellphones with internet access.
Reuter’s terms of probation included restrictions of accessing the internet for any purposes and possessing a cellphone device with access to the internet. Reuter, who had been employed by Cricket Wireless, was found with a cellphone and flip phone in his pockets when arrested by a Sheridan Police Department officer on a warrant for his arrest due to the bond violations.
Reuter’s defense attorney Anna Malmberg claimed when he was arrested, he was in possession of a friend’s cellphone, not his. While the phone was locked with a passcode and unable to be opened by law enforcement, the SPD officer indicated he could see notifications from social media platforms on the front screen, an indication that Reuter had internet access through the phone.
The 33-year-old man also said during open court that the district attorney told him he could work at Cricket Wireless, but Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White said there was no documentation with the DA indicating that to be true. Her main concern with him violating his bond conditions were that the allegations of his alleged crime was that he was accessing child pornography through a cellphone and computers with internet access.
Fenn revoked Reuter’s bond and required him not to work at Cricket Wireless and not have any device where he could access the internet.
Reuter had previously been convicted of a similar charge approximately 10 years ago and will face in-person jury trial Feb. 8.