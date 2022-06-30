SHERIDAN — A jury of 11 women and one man found Joshua Stallman not guilty of strangulation of a household member Wednesday after the defense’s case-in-chief and about three hours of deliberation.
Stallman was accused of one count of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Court documents allege Stallman injured a victim during an incident in August 2021 by applying pressure to the throat or neck, impeding normal breathing or circulation.
Throughout the defense’s case-in-chief Tuesday and Wednesday, Stallman’s attorney Ryan Healy poked two primary holes in the case.
First, Healy argued, the prosecution’s case did not prove an essential element of Wyoming’s strangulation of a household member statute: that Stallman’s actions — the alleged placing of the defendant’s hand on the victim’s throat — definitively impeded the victim’s normal breathing or circulation of blood.
On cross examination, Healy solicited testimony from key prosecution witnesses, including the investigating Sheridan Police Department Officer Jack Stanley and Rocky Mountain Ambulance paramedic lieutenant Aaron Bass, who attended to the victim’s injuries, indicating the victim’s breathing was not restricted. The alleged victim also provided testimony indicating she could breathe throughout the altercation with Stallman, information she relayed to emergency dispatch shortly after the incident. As a result, Healy argued, the victim’s normal breathing was not impeded and an essential part of the prosecution’s case was unproven.
“In other words, she told you that [the defendant] did not strangle her. What I’m asking — and what my client is asking — is that you believe her,” Healy said in closing argument.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White responded Bass’ testimony coupled with the photographs of the victim’s injuries presented by the prosecution — which included discoloration on the victim’s lower neck — demonstrated impeded breathing, if not halted breathing. Specifically, Bass testified to hearing mild stridor — or a sound caused by airway obstruction — and finding damage to the victim’s trachea while evaluating the victim, White reminded the jury in closing argument.
“Yes, she could still breathe, but her breathing was impeded,” White argued.
Second, Healy introduced evidence Stallman may have been acting in self-defense during the allegedly violent altercation with the victim, including testimony from SPD Officer Rodney Swaney indicating the defendant made a self-defense claim and evidence of prior violence with the victim.
White, meanwhile, argued the violence was one-sided, instigated by the defendant rather than the victim. In the August 2021 incident at issue in the case, White argued, Stallman was the primary aggressor, rendering his self-defense claim invalid under the law.
During his closing argument, Healy argued the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient; it did not demonstrate Stallman’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“If he did not impede the normal breathing or circulation of her blood, he did not strangle her. That’s the law you have…The state certainly has not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he did,” Healy argued.
Ultimately, the jury adhered to this argument. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the jury returned to the 4th Judicial District courtroom and delivered its verdict: not guilty.