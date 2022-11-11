SHERIDAN — Nathaniel Sullinger, 19, changed his plea in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Sullinger was charged with one count of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, both felony charges, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine totaling up to $25,000, or both.
On March 11, Sullinger delivered methamphetamine to Nichole Patterson, who died later that evening from a drug overdose.
According to Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chistopher LaRosa, Patterson’s text message records — which confirmed the sale of methamphetamine by Sullinger — indicated she was intending to get sober and had recently completed a substance abuse treatment program.
As a condition of a plea agreement reached by Sullinger and the state, the state would dismiss count two of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine if Sullinger would plead guilty to count one, delivery of methamphetamine.
Sullinger accepted these terms and pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the proposed change of plea.
The court scheduled Sullinger’s sentencing hearing for Jan. 24, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.