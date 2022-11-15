SHERIDAN — Matthew Bohannon, 38, pleaded guilty to two of five counts of methamphetamine distribution in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa, five counts indicate significant distribution.
Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling said Bohannon has been sober since his initial arrest in April, has cut ties with those involved and has great familial support in his sobriety.
LaRosa stated Bohannon expressed ample willingness to “leave that life behind” and begin anew in a law-abiding manner, adding Bohannon is able to rehabilitate. These circumstances contributed to the state’s decision to dismiss three of five counts in a plea agreement.
In his statement to the court, Bohannon expressed he is apologetic and has made significant lifestyle changes following his arrest. Bohannon has made an effort to distance himself from controlled substances and turn his life around with the support of his family.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips has accepted Bohannon’s plea, sentencing him to 90 days in detention with credit for 13 already served, suspending the four years incarceration for three years of supervised probation.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.