SHERIDAN — Matthew Bohannon, 38, pleaded guilty to two of five counts of methamphetamine distribution in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa, five counts indicate significant distribution. 

Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling said Bohannon has been sober since his initial arrest in April, has cut ties with those involved and has great familial support in his sobriety.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

