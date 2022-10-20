court stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — A man who pulled a gun during an altercation at a gas station pleaded guilty in Sheridan County Circuit Court Thursday. 

During an arraignment-turned-sentencing 1:30 p.m. Thursday, River Kane Mitchell pleaded guilty to breach of peace after pulling a gun and "cocking it" during a verbal fight between three men at the Good2Go on East Brundage Lane Wednesday. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you