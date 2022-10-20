SHERIDAN — A man who pulled a gun during an altercation at a gas station pleaded guilty in Sheridan County Circuit Court Thursday.
During an arraignment-turned-sentencing 1:30 p.m. Thursday, River Kane Mitchell pleaded guilty to breach of peace after pulling a gun and "cocking it" during a verbal fight between three men at the Good2Go on East Brundage Lane Wednesday.
According to a Sheridan Police Department affidavit of probable cause filed in circuit court, Ronn Jeffery Dygert Jr. — the co-defendant in the case — and Mitchell were pulling into the gas station after running out of gas on the exit ramp of Interstate-90. The men, impatient due to their need for gas, Mitchell said, yelled at a car in front of them to hurry up with expletives. The other man in the vehicle exited his car and responded with another slew of expletives and threats, according to the testimony given by Mitchell to SPD.
The identification of the third man involved in the altercation has not yet been identified, but according to the affidavit was driving a light brown vehicle with a woman.
While the dispute was taking place, five 911 calls were made by witnesses and a staff member in the Good2Go pressed the panic button, gathered customers in the store and locked the doors, hiding behind counters and aisles of the store.
During the altercation, Mitchell eventually admitted in court to pulling a firearm, although Dygert told SPD officers he did not point the gun at the third man. Video footage from Tractor Supply, supplied by a witness who called the incident in, confirmed Mitchell pulled a handgun on the other driver.
Dygert, who was also seen in circuit court Thursday, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in plant form and also was charged with breach of peace.
The charge of breach of peace comes with possible penalties of up to six months jail time and up to $750 in fines.
Possession of a controlled substance has possible penalties of up to 12 months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.
Dygert pleaded not guilty to both counts, asked for court-appointed counsel and was given a $750 unsecured bond. Dygert has a criminal history of unlawful contact in 2019, DUI in 2015, battery and a minor in possession charge, according to Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett.
Mitchell first pleaded no contest but, after being guided through possible punishments and waiving of rights accompanying that plea by presiding Magistrate Alex Cremer, changed his plea to guilty.
Cremer sentenced Mitchell to 30 days of incarceration, suspended for six months of probation and one day credit for time served. Cremer also imposed a $250 fine and $70 in court costs on Mitchell for the single count of breach of peace.
Dygert's pretrial conference has not yet been scheduled.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.