SHERIDAN — William Ziska pleaded no contest to 12 counts of felony voyeurism and one count of sexual exploitation of children in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Ziska had been scheduled to stand trial for the crimes last week, but his attorney vacated the trial and requested a change of plea hearing.
Ziska was charged for allegedly observing juveniles and adults in a bathroom via video recording for about one month.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White asked Judge John Fenn to schedule two hours for Ziska's sentencing hearing in order to provide each victim an opportunity to speak and to provide evidence.
Ziska changed his pleas without any plea agreement in place with the state. He faces up to 34 years incarceration and fines of up to $70,000 if convicted.
Pending his sentencing, Ziska's bond was revoked, and he was remanded to the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.