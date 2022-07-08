SHERIDAN — Caleb Morel, 25, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor are felonies punishable by up to 20 years and up to 15 years in prison, respectively. Individuals convicted of child sexual abuse charges must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
The Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure indicate defendants may offer no contest pleas with the consent of the court and waive many of a defendant’s constitutional rights, including the right to a jury trial. The major difference between a plea of guilty and a plea of no contest, as Phillips noted during Morel’s change of plea hearing, is defendants who plead no contest are not required to admit to essential facts indicating their guilt of the alleged offense.
Morel pleaded no contest to the two charges pursuant to a plea agreement, in which Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa agreed to recommend a sentence of six to 10 years in prison for the second-degree charge and three to five years in prison, suspended for 5 years supervised probation upon Morel’s release from prison, for the third-degree charge. The court is not bound by this recommendation when determining an appropriate sentence.
Morel’s sentencing is preliminarily scheduled for Sept. 8.
Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse, delivery of controlled substance, solicitation charges
SHERIDAN — Daniel Lawyer, 40, pleaded guilty to several charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Lawyer is accused of the second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, in which he allegedly inflicted sexual intrusion upon a 14-year-old victim when he was 39 years old, as well as delivering cannabis, a controlled substance, to a minor. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
In addition to these felony charges, Lawyer also faces two counts of soliciting an act of prostitution, misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
Lawyer pleaded guilty to all four charges before Phillips Thursday pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for Lawyer’s guilty pleas, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett agreed to recommend a five to eight year prison sentence for the sexual abuse charge and a two to four year prison sentence for the drug delivery charge, to be served consecutive to Lawyer’s first sentence. Bennett will also recommend two six-month sentences, both served concurrently to Lawyer’s five to eight years in prison, for Lawyer’s misdemeanor charges.
Lawyer’s sentencing will be held Sept. 8.
Man pleads guilty to child pornography charge
SHERIDAN — Zachary Brennan, 29, pleaded guilty to one child pornography charge before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Sexual exploitation of children through the possession of child pornography is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Individuals convicted of child pornography charges must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
Before Phillips, Brennan admitted to searching for more than 100 pornographic photographs and videos of underaged girls.
Brennan pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to recommend a sentence of four to six years in prison, but the defendant may argue for additional leniency during sentencing.
Brennan’s sentencing will be held before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven Sept. 29.
Assault, battery trial scheduled to proceed Aug. 1
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips indicated the jury trial of Jack Kekich, 40, is likely to proceed Aug. 1 during a pretrial conference Thursday.
After an amendment to the defendant’s charges, Kekich is accused of one count of aggravated assault and battery for allegedly threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon on another person during an incident at The Mint Bar. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Phillips said the clerk of district court’s office will summon 50 prospective jurors for the case for the three-day trial and continue to adhere to pre-COVID-19 jury selection procedures.