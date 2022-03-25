SHERIDAN — Matthew Jojola, 34, pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of burglary before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday. The burglary accusation marks the eighth criminal charge — and third felony charge — levied against Jojola this year.
Court documents allege Jojola entered a private residence in mid-January without the owner’s permission and stole a winter coat, video games and a bicycle, among other items. Court documents also indicate Sheridan Police Department officers located some of the items stolen during the burglary at a local pawn shop, where, according to the pawn receipt, they were pawned by Jojola.
Jojola denied stealing the items when questioned by police, saying they were his all along.
The alleged crime, burglary, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.
Jojola’s hearing Thursday marked the second time Jojola had appeared for an arraignment before Edelman in just over a month.
The defendant was initially arrested during a robbery-in-progress at The Woods Interior Flooring America Jan. 26, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said in a press release shortly after the incident. Court documents allege Jojola placed his hand in his back pocket during the robbery, making the store’s clerk believe Jojola had a gun on his person.
Just prior to the robbery, however, Jojola was also allegedly involved in a burglary at Sheridan City Hall. Court documents state Jojola entered a city employee’s office on the second floor of city hall and pocketed the employee’s wallet, later using her debit and health savings account cards to withdraw nearly $700.
Between these two incidents, Jojola faces seven criminal charges. In relation to the flooring store robbery, Jojola is charged with one count of robbery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both, and interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
In relation to the theft of employee property at city hall, Jojola is charged with one count of burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, as well as three counts of theft less than $1,000, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in prison, a $750 fine or both.
Finally, Jojola is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Arresting officers allegedly found a vape pen with cannabis wax among Jojola’s possessions.
Although Edelman explained scheduling for Jojola’s newest burglary charge will be determined at a later time, Jojola’s initial case will proceed to a pretrial hearing July 7 and trial Aug. 1.