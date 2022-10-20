highway 14 dayton
 A stretch of road on Highway 14 past Dayton.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A man pleaded not guilty to two homicide by vehicle charges, both misdemeanor offenses, during an arraignment in Sheridan County Circuit Court Oct. 18. 

Scott A. Nicholson pleaded not guilty to both offenses and, through his attorney Jeremy Kisling, requested a speedy trial, discovery and disclosure of information from the Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. 

