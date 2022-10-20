SHERIDAN — A man pleaded not guilty to two homicide by vehicle charges, both misdemeanor offenses, during an arraignment in Sheridan County Circuit Court Oct. 18.
Scott A. Nicholson pleaded not guilty to both offenses and, through his attorney Jeremy Kisling, requested a speedy trial, discovery and disclosure of information from the Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Homicide by vehicle is a misdemeanor punishable by not more than one year in jail, a fine of not more than $2,000 or both.
On July 3, 2021, Nicholson was driving west on Highway 14 near Dayton on the switchbacks of the Bighorn Mountains and, according to written testimony given by Wyoming Game and Fish Department Warden Dustin Shorma who witnessed the driver coming off the mountain, was driving at a high rate of speed up the hill toward where Shorma was driving. Nicholson was failing to maintain his lane of traffic and eventually hit two motorcyclists — Brett Ellis Dickerson and Robin Dana Dickerson — killing both of them.
The Dickersons were both flung from their motorcycles, Brett Dickerson landing 105 feet from his motorcycle and 40 feet from the area of impact. Robin Dickerson's body was thrown from her motorcycle over Nicholson's vehicle and eventually into a barrow ditch.
Shorma's testimony said he observed Nicholson riding with other members in the vehicle. Nobody in the vehicle sustained serious injuries.
Investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers showed Nicholson's vehicle was old and reliable information regarding speed was unattainable. The vehicle did have worn tires and tires of different sizes on front and back.
Nicholson told troopers he was trying to make a righthand curve with his vehicle but was unable to do so, also claiming there was a heavy downpour within a minute of the crash. All three other occupants of the vehicle refused to speak to troopers and did not answer questions regarding speed and seat belt use, as information was unable to be obtained from the vehicle due to its age.
Troopers commented on the likelihood of hydroplaning being a cause of the crash given all of the information they learned in their investigation, according to court reports.
Nicholson's pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. in circuit court, and he is currently under a $7,500 unsecured bond.