SHERIDAN — Michael Tabor, 38, pleaded guilty to escape from official detention in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. During his arraignment for a separate crime March 28, Tabor attempted to flee Sheridan County Circuit Court, prompting a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputy to use force to regain control of Tabor. This use of force included the deployment of a Taser.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said the state chose to withdraw from the plea agreement for modification. Citing Tabor’s criminal history, including two convictions since being jailed, the state recommended Tabor finish his remaining 60-day jail time before being turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.