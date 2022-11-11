SHERIDAN — Jeremiah Young appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven Thursday for sentencing. He faced one charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Young was arrested April 28 on two active warrants, and while he was being detained, Sheridan Police Department officers found methamphetamine on his person.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

