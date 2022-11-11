SHERIDAN — Jeremiah Young appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven Thursday for sentencing. He faced one charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Young was arrested April 28 on two active warrants, and while he was being detained, Sheridan Police Department officers found methamphetamine on his person.
The most recent charge joins a list of many on Young’s record, with six previous convictions for drug-related charges spanning across Florida, Colorado and Wyoming. However, defense attorney Jonathan Foreman said Young has since completed inpatient treatment through Volunteers of America and has been staying at a sober living house to further cement his abstinence from controlled substances. Foreman said Young has taken affirmative steps to address his yearslong struggle with substance abuse.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Young seems to be doing great and has not had any violations since his arrest — following Young’s completion of inpatient treatment, Bennett said the logical next step would be to apply for and complete drug court.
In line with a plea agreement reached by Young and the state, Young was sentenced to three to five years incarceration, suspended for a split 89-day sentence at the Sheridan County Detention Center, with credit for time served, followed by two years of supervised probation. As a condition of his probation, Young must apply for and complete drug court.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.