SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn sentenced Kyle Reuter to seven to nine years in prison on one count of sexual exploitation of children.
The charge stemmed from an incident in which Reuter's girlfriend at the time thought she had seen child pornography on one of his electronic devices. Reuter allowed law enforcement to search the devices, on which at least one child pornography video was found.
While Reuter has said he didn't know the inappropriate material was on his devices, he pleaded guilty to the charge in February. During the change of plea hearing he said repeatedly he just wanted to move on with his life.
In court Thursday he repeated that he didn't know the child pornography was on the devices, but said he'd take responsibility since he owned them.
This is the third time Reuter has been convicted of possessing child pornography. The prior convictions occurred in 2010 and 2011.
Man changes plea Tuesday in district court
SHERIDAN — Cody Knode-Porter pleaded guilty in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to one count of taking a controlled substance into jail.
Knode-Porter entered the plea pursuant to a plea agreement in which the state agreed to recommend a sentence of 1.5 to 2 years imprisonment. That time would be served consecutive to another criminal case in which Knode-Porter was charged with strangulation of a household member.
Knode-Porter allegedly tried to hide a small baggie of methamphetamine in his mouth when he was arrested and booked into the Sheridan County Detention Center earlier this year.
His sentencing will take place June 3.