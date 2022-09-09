SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips deviated from a plea agreement reached in the case of 26-year-old Caleb Morel, who faced charges for sexually assaulting three minors younger than 6 years old while working at a local child care facility.
During the sentencing hearing Sept. 8, Phillips noted several aggravating factors in the case, including Morel’s grooming of the young children under his care.
Morel originally faced four charges — first degree sexual abuse of a minor, second degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual abuse of a minor. In the plea agreement, two counts were dismissed, leaving one count each of second degree and third degree sexual abuse of a minor.
While the plea agreement recommended Phillips sentenced Morel to 6-10 years imprisonment for the second degree sexual abuse charge, Phillips increased that term to 10-15 years. In addition, while the agreement stipulated a three- to five-year prison term for the third degree sexual abuse charge be suspended in lieu of five years of probation, Phillips increased the term of probation to 10 years.
During the sentencing hearing, two of the families impacted by Morel’s actions read victim impact statements, describing the short- and long-term effects of the abuse their children suffered under the care of somebody they trusted. The third family did not speak at the hearing because the charge related to their child was dropped as part of the plea agreement. The youngest child abused was 3 years old at the time of the crimes, his mother said.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa took time during the hearing to explain why any plea agreement was reached in the case, given the seriousness of the crimes committed, which he described as “horrific,” “traumatizing” and aimed at “some of the most vulnerable people in our society.” Morel worked at Kids Country Daycare at the time of the crimes.
LaRosa said after consulting with the families of the children involved, and discussing the hardships and additional trauma a trial could inflict on the victims and their families, the plea agreement was reached in an attempt to hold Morel accountable, include a penalty of confinement and continue supervision following the prison term. But he also noted Morel did not accept responsibility for the crimes, pleading no contest rather than guilty. The major difference between a plea of guilty and a plea of no contest, as Phillips noted during Morel’s change of plea hearing, is defendants who plead no contest are not required to admit to essential facts indicating their guilt of the alleged offense.
Morel’s attorney, Joshua Taylor, acknowledged the gravity of the case, but also noted Morel’s lack of criminal history. He also pointed out Morel will forever be under supervision, whether in prison, on probation or as a registered sex offender.
“Then he will answer to the community for the rest of his life,” Taylor said.
To many individuals in the courtroom Thursday, Phillips said, no penalty would be enough justice given Morel’s actions. She described Morel’s grooming of the children as abuse “masquerading” as a game the children were encouraged to play.
She also acknowledged that children are inherently bad historians and would have been tested emotionally and developmentally had the case proceeded to trial.
Morel was credited 205 days for time already served leading up to the sentencing hearing.