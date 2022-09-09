Judge courtroom gavel stock
Buy Now
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips deviated from a plea agreement reached in the case of 26-year-old Caleb Morel, who faced charges for sexually assaulting three minors younger than 6 years old while working at a local child care facility. 

During the sentencing hearing Sept. 8, Phillips noted several aggravating factors in the case, including Morel’s grooming of the young children under his care. 

Recommended for you