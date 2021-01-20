SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn sentenced Ian Sisco to three to seven years imprisonment in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
In September, Sisco pleaded guilty to one count of felony strangulation and one count of misdemeanor battery, charges that stemmed from a 2020 altercation in which he caused injury to another person.
Sisco pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement, in which prosecutors recommended a three- to seven-year sentence for the strangulation charge and a 90-day sentence for the battery charge. Those terms would be served concurrent to one another.
In court Tuesday, Sisco's victim provided a statement outlining the impact of the incident on her life. Beyond the physical injuries, the victim described the emotional affects as severe, leaving her distant and untrusting of others. She described prison as the "only option" for Sisco.
Fenn sentenced Sisco to the terms outlined in the plea agreement and gave credit for time served. In addition, he ordered Sisco pay more than $12,600 in restitution.