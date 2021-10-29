SHERIDAN — In a disposition hearing before 4th Judicial Court Judge John Fenn Wednesday, Zachary Montgomery, 31, was sentenced to an additional year of probation in relation to a 2016 shoplifting charge.
In September 2016, Montgomery was arrested for conspiracy to commit shoplifting of items worth more than $1,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both. According to court documents, Montgomery attempted to steal archery equipment from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Sheridan.
Both sides prepared for trial, filing briefs, serving subpoenas and writing jury instructions. However, shortly before the trial was set to begin, Montgomery requested a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one conspiracy to shoplift charge. He was initially sentenced to three to five years of probation.
Since sentencing, however, Montgomery has faced other theft-related charges, including a shoplifting charge in 2018 and one in 2020. Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett explained Montgomery’s history with small-time stealing could be traced back to 2008.
“I see a theme,” Bennett said, “in all of the defendant’s [criminal history].”
Because of the defendant’s pattern of shoplifting, Bennett asked the court to accept a plea agreement imposing an additional year of supervised probation.
According to Montgomery’s defense attorney, Corrie Lamb, however, there is a medical reason for Montgomery’s history of stealing. Montgomery, Lamb said, has been diagnosed with kleptomania, a compulsive and recurrent urge to steal. This diagnosis was confirmed by medical records Lamb filed with the court Wednesday.
A combination of medication and biweekly counseling has, Lamb explained, helped Montgomery anticipate and control his impulsive behavior. Lamb said treatment has offered Montgomery a long-awaited “sense of peace.”
Per the plea agreement, Lamb did not object to the additional year of probation as punishment for Montgomery’s recurrent shoplifting.
Fenn accepted the plea and imposed a sentence of two to five years in prison suspended for one year of probation. Fenn also required Montgomery to continue his treatment for kleptomania.
This additional probation, Fenn said, may be Montgomery’s final offer of leniency from the court.
“You’re going to be working your way off of probation,” Fenn warned the defendant, “or to a prison sentence.”
Bench trial set in domestic violence case
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday, Judge John Fenn determined the bench trial of Nathaniel Gideon, 25, will be held Jan. 18, 2022.
Accused of injuring a victim during a fight in April 2021, Gideon faces two charges. The first is the strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both. The second is domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both.
Although Gideon was not present in court Wednesday, his attorney, Virgil Kinnaird, waived the defendant’s right to a jury trial on his client’s behalf. Gideon’s trial in January will instead be a bench trial, in which the judge — rather than a jury — weighs the facts of the case and finds the defendant guilty or not guilty. Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White had no objection to the change.
Fenn, Kinnaird and White agreed Gideon’s bench trial could likely be completed in one day, and Fenn indicated he would keep his schedule partially open the day after in case of any additional presentations in the case. Gideon’s trial begins Jan. 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
Man pleads not guilty to strangulation
SHERIDAN — Joshua Stallman, 38, pleaded not guilty to one count of strangulation before 4th Judicial District Judge John Fenn Thursday.
Strangulation, a felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.
Stallman’s trial, which Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney anticipated will take three days, is scheduled to begin March 14, 2022.
Man pleads not guilty in domestic violence case
SHERIDAN — Sean Bourke, 26, was arraigned Thursday before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn on two domestic violence charges. Bourke pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Bourke is charged with strangulation, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both.
Bourke’s trial, which Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said will take two days, is scheduled to begin March 14, 2022.