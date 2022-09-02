SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven sentenced Richard Romeo, 60, Thursday to a probation term in relation to forgery and theft charges.
Romeo was initially charged with two counts of theft and six counts of forgery for writing bad checks, felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents alleged Romeo stole more than $70,000 from a victim — the defendant’s childhood friend — due to drug use.
In June, Romeo pleaded guilty to the two theft charges and two of the six forgery charges, admitting the theft. Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa agree to drop the four remaining forgery charges against Romeo.
However, the agreement under which Romeo pleaded guilty included an unusual clause. If the defendant was able to pay restitution to the victim — a sum of $70,525 — by the time of his sentencing hearing, the plea agreement stipulated LaRosa would recommend a sentence of two to five years in prison, suspended for 90 days in jail and three years supervised probation. If Romeo was even a dollar short, the agreement empowered LaRosa to request two to five years in prison for the defendant.
The reason behind the plea agreement, LaRosa explained, was that it provided adequate punishment value while ensuring relatively quick repayment for the victim. The circumstances of the defendant’s crimes, which LaRosa said included 83 separate criminal acts or occasions in which the defendant removed funds from the defendant’s bank account without permission, required both punishment and financial recompense.
“When you rip off your lifelong friend…to the tune of $70 grand, that’s just immoral,” LaRosa argued.
By the time of Romeo’s sentencing hearing Thursday, court records showed Romeo’s restitution was paid in full, Kirven indicated.
As a result, both parties requested Kirven impose the sentence recommended in the plea agreement: four concurrent sentences of two to five years in prison, suspended for 90 days in jail.
Kirven also heard a statement from the victim in the case, who explained the circumstances surrounding the crime and offered the defendant forgiveness.
“This is a case where my oldest, best friend hit me from behind,” the victim said.
Defense attorney Zachary Leininger indicated the defendant’s support in the community and commitment to continuing his sobriety. Romeo, too, spoke before the judge, outlining the progress he’s made toward sobriety and apologizing to the victim.
“[Romeo] understands that his sobriety is of the utmost importance in keeping him on the straight and narrow,” Leininger said.
Kirven imposed the recommended sentence and remanded the defendant into Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office custody.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.