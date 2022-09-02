DistrictCourt 9.2.2022
Buy Now

4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven sentenced Richard Romeo, 60, Thursday to a probation term in relation to forgery and theft charges. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven sentenced Richard Romeo, 60, Thursday to a probation term in relation to forgery and theft charges. 

Romeo was initially charged with two counts of theft and six counts of forgery for writing bad checks, felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents alleged Romeo stole more than $70,000 from a victim — the defendant’s childhood friend — due to drug use. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you