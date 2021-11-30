SHERIDAN — Bryan Bangerter, 22, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Monday on reckless endangerment and hit and run charges.
According to Sheridan Police Department incident reports, Bangerter was arrested Nov. 24, around 2:30 a.m. after the department received reports of shots fired on N. Main St. SPD officers arrested Bangerter for aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangering and failure to report an accident with unattended property.
During the defendant’s initial appearance, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Bangerter allegedly pointed a gun at a group of people outside of a bar and fired the gun in the air. Afterward, Bennett said, Bangerter allegedly drove his vehicle into a trash can.
Bennett decided to charge the defendant with two counts of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both, and one count of hit and run of a vehicle or property, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 20 days in jail, a $200 fine or both for a first offense.
Bangerter was arraigned for only one reckless endangerment and one hit-and-run count. He will be arraigned for the additional reckless endangerment charge during another hearing.
Bangerter pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“This is all just a big misunderstanding,” the defendant said.
Cundiff set Bangerter’s cash surety bond at $3,500.
Bangerter will reappear before Cundiff soon for arraignment on the additional reckless endangerment charge. Because Bangerter is only charged with misdemeanors, the case will remain in circuit court.