SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips arraigned Michael Tabor, 37, Tuesday on charges related to a recent runaway incident at Sheridan County Circuit Court.
According to court documents, Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff sentenced Tabor to 45 days in jail as punishment for three misdemeanor theft charges Monday, March 28. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Matheson — who, among other SCSO officials, is responsible for courtroom security in Sheridan’s circuit and district courts — ordered the defendant to stand and place his hands behind his back. In response, court documents allege, the defendant ran out of the courtroom.
Matheson’s affidavit of probable cause in the case indicates the deputy struck the defendant at least three times on the right leg with his baton and deployed his Taser to subdue and handcuff Tabor.
In response to the incident, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett charged the defendant with escape from official detention, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both if the escape is the result of a misdemeanor crime.
Before Phillips, Tabor appeared in a wheelchair and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Tabor’s two-day trial is preliminarily scheduled Sept. 19, with a pretrial conference Aug. 16.