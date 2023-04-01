SHERIDAN— High egg prices are causing Sheridanites to purchase chicks at a higher rate than previous years.
According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, national egg prices rose from about $2.90 per dozen in September 2022 to about $4.82 per dozen in January. Prices fell to about $4.21 per dozen in February.
Current egg prices in Sheridan are much higher than the February national average. The average price of one dozen non-organic eggs at Ridley’s Family Markets and Albertsons is $5.94, according to prices on the stores’ websites.
Shipton’s Big R Sheridan and Tractor Supply Co. have both seen an influx of first-time chick buyers and chicks selling faster as a result of increased egg prices.
“A lot of people have been saying how the price of eggs has been going sky high and they don’t want to have to deal with them anymore,” said Alexis Morgareidge, chick days captain at Tractor Supply Co. in Sheridan. “We have had a major turnaround for people buying chicks and being first time chick owners.”
Sam Depew, general manager of Shipton's Big R Sheridan expressed a similar sentiment.
“I see people coming in, buying chicks that have never bought chicks from me before, more than anything else,” said Sam Depew, general manager of Shipton’s Big R Sheridan.
Chicks are a long-term investment; chickens generally don’t begin to lay eggs until they are six to eight months old. Depew said a do-it-yourself coop is an option but costs associated with a new chicken coop can be more than $1,500 and feed costs can be up to $100 per month for 10 chickens.
“...So really, it’s almost cost prohibitive to buy them right now and hope you’re gonna get eggs this year,” Depew said. “Next year, you’re gonna have a bunch of eggs.”
An egg shortage, and subsequent increase in egg prices, was largely caused by an outbreak of avian influenza last year. Depew said once the shortages were reported, he saw an increase in chick purchases as well.
“All the major media outlets and social media said that there was a shortage, it looked like Black Friday,” Depew said. “We unloaded 650 birds the first round and we were sold out by the next morning.”
Depew said chick purchases are starting to return to normal levels; if he picks up a load of chicks on Tuesday or Wednesday, they’re usually gone by Saturday.
At the time of reporting, both Shipton’s Big R and Tractor Supply had chicks available for purchase.