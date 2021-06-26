SHERIDAN — When Terri Markham found out her nonprofit Uprising received a sizable grant to continue the organization’s goals of raising awareness about human trafficking and exploitation and expanding prevention education efforts, her daughter posed a question.
“If you got $1 million, mom, would you quit your job?” Markham, 36, said her daughter asked.
Markham’s husband has joked in the past that he would quit his job if he won the lottery, but even if Markham became the recipient of a sizable windfall, she said she can’t imagine stopping what she calls “heart work.” Working at nonprofits since she was 18 years old, San Antonio, Texas, native Markham brought her desire to impact and educate others to Sheridan in 2018.
Compass Center for Families Executive Director Susan Carr served as a mentor to Markham as she started Uprising, and their relationship has morphed into more of a friendship. Carr said Markham has gained confidence as Uprising has reached certain milestones, but Markham’s passion remains unwavering.
“She’s impressive across the board,” Carr said. “She is kind, thoughtful, creative, smart and passionate about everything she does. … She brings so much to the table.”
The Sheridan Press recently sat down with Markham to talk about her work with Uprising.
The Sheridan Press: How did you get into this work in Wyoming?
Terri Markham: When I moved to Wyoming, my work was ingrained in me at this point. I couldn’t not have those conversations with the people around me, and I quickly realized that there wasn’t too many conversations happening about human trafficking in Wyoming.
I had realized also I had moved to the state that was literally dead last in the U.S. to enact statewide human trafficking laws. With Wyoming, there’s not as much awareness as other places and, at that point, I couldn’t not do anything. It was like, “I have to do something.” It’s just been something I’ve always been passionate about.
TSP: How did starting Uprising come about?
TM: … We tried really hard not to duplicate any services that were already out there being offered because there’s a lot of amazing nonprofits in our area. Instead, we try to work hand-in-hand with them and do whatever we can to supplement for the people they’re already serving with our exploitation prevention and awareness we do.
We often talk about this idea of “getting upstream” because [what] if we’re only addressing the problem at the bottom of the stream where it’s already happened or midstream where some people are getting sucked into it? Maybe we can help some but we can’t help them all, so what can we do to get even further upstream to stop it from even becoming a thing? Because that’s where we feel like we can make the biggest difference when it comes to exploitation. We are focused exclusively in awareness and prevention, which is really unique.
TSP: What has it been like working in the Sheridan community?
TM: Really unique in the best way possible. … Sheridan County is really interesting in the way they really embrace the nonprofit community here. I feel like it’s the heart of the community. We have whole organizations, like the [Center for a Vital Community] help nonprofits thrive. And that is not a thing that is common where you go.
I feel like we just have a ton of cheerleaders. There’s tons of help. A lot of nonprofits here are not territorial. We get together and share things about what each other are doing and try to give each other ideas. … That just makes what we do really nice to do in Sheridan County.
TSP: What are your goals for the future?
TM: Our biggest and most immediate goal is statewide, youth prevention in Wyoming. One of the really hopeful things about doing this work in Wyoming is our total population is around [580,000] people. … So that’s nothing. We could go from being the last state to enact statewide trafficking laws to one of the first states to say, “We have statewide prevention coverage.”
… Eventually, I’d like to see youth in Wyoming get access to exploitation prevention earlier and more often.
TSP: Upon reflection — you started nonprofit work when you were 18 — now twice as long later, what do you think of your work?
TM: I love what I do, and I care about it. And this work needs to happen everywhere, even in Wyoming. For me, what’s important is building something that impacts the state in a positive way that is going to last and even outlast me.
… I want to build something where I know it’s going to become important and people are going to be here and pick up that work. But hopefully I’ll be doing it for a really, really long time.