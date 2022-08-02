Mason Atherton_MARLY.jpg

Mason Atherton represents Wyoming at the 2022 National Science Bee July 17-20.

 Courtesy photo | Angela Atherton

SHERIDAN — Representing Wyoming as the only seventh-grade student to participate, Mason Atherton traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the 2022 National Science Bee from July 17-20. Atherton competed against 20 other students from the United States and around the world to gain the opportunity. 

“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” Atherton said. “It took a lot to get there.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

