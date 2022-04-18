SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County master gardeners will offer several workshops to assist beginning gardeners this spring.
The first workshop will take place April 24 from 2-4 p.m. The workshop will be conducted indoors in room 134 of the Watt Agriculture Center, which is located just south of the Sheridan College campus on Dome Loop Road.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
The first hour will consist of a formal presentation by Master Gardeners Lisa Smith and Paul Jolovich. Topics presented will include plant selection for the Sheridan locale, garden site planning, garden site preparation and a brief discussion on gardening in small spaces, which includes gardening in containers.
The second hour will consist of an open question-and-answer period in which attendees can ask any horticulture-related questions to a panel of several master gardeners.
Four additional workshops are scheduled for the spring and early summer seasons. The dates for those workshops are May 1, May 15, June 5 and June 26.
Locations will vary as some of the workshops will be conducted outside at a demonstration garden.