SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Master Gardeners will offer another workshop to assist beginning gardeners. The workshop will take place June 5 from 2-4 p.m.
This workshop will be conducted outdoors at a private garden located on 11 S. Water St. In the event of bad weather, the class will be held indoors at the Watt Agriculture Research Center, located at 1090 Dome Loop Road.
The workshop is free and open to the public. The first hour will consist of a formal presentation by Master Gardeners Cherry Jette, Paul Jolovich and Annie Addlesperger. Topics presented will include direct planting of seeds, transplanting started plants, watering of seedlings and mulching in a vegetable garden.
The second hour will consist of an open question-and-answer period in which attendees can ask any horticulture-related question to a panel made up of several master gardeners.
One additional workshop is scheduled for this spring. The date for that workshop is June 26. Location for the final class will be announced later and will be held outdoors depending on weather.