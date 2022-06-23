SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Master Gardeners will offer their last workshop of the season to assist beginning gardeners. It will take place June 26 from 2-4 p.m.
This workshop will be conducted outdoors at a private garden located on 11 S. Water St. In the event of bad weather, the class will be held indoors at the Watt Agriculture Research Center, located at 1090 Dome Loop Road.
The workshop is free and open to the public. The first hour will consist of a formal presentation by Master Gardeners Cherry Jette, Lisa Smith, Chelsea Victoria-Turner and Annie Addlesperger. Topics presented will include weeding, thinning of seedlings, watering of seedlings and pruning of tomatoes.
The second hour will consist of an open question-and-answer period in which attendees can ask any horticulture-related question to a panel made up of several master gardeners.
This will be the last workshop for the 2022 growing season.