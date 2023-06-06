SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will be filled by the smell of rebellion when WYO PLAY presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr., June 14-17 at 7 p.m.

Based on the beloved book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr. tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Recommended for you