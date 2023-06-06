Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.