SHERIDAN — Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will perform together at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Feb. 19. 

Starting at 4 p.m., Mattea and Bogguss will perform country music under the headline “Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss — Together at Last.”

