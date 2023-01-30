SHERIDAN — Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will perform together at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Feb. 19.
Starting at 4 p.m., Mattea and Bogguss will perform country music under the headline “Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss — Together at Last.”
Mattea and Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. Bogguss’ “Outbound Plane,” “Aces,” and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?,” “455 Rocket” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Mattea’s deep well of material. Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with “Teach Your Children,” their Grammy-nominated track from 1994’s “Red, Hot + Country” compilation.
Sorting new material developed for the tour, armed with two careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit, the two will perform on the WYO stage.