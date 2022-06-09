SHERIDAN — Erica May has joined the Eliason Financial team, according to senior financial advisor, partner and founder, Pete Eliason. As planning development coordinator, May is working alongside the firm’s advisors supporting individual and business clients in facilitating short- and long-term financial planning. She is also helping clients advance their goals by empowering them to track savings and investments throughout their financial lives.
“As Eliason Financial continues to grow, we’re adding team members who share our absolute commitment to client service,” Eliason said. “Erica aligns with our values and has significant financial industry experience. She will be an asset to our clients and our firm.”
Prior to joining Eliason Financial, May worked in banking and investment management with responsibilities in performance tracking, broker-dealer quarterly reporting, internal communications and project management oversight. Most recently, she worked for four years with Frontier Asset Management. May began her career with First Interstate Bank, cross-training in various roles throughout the Rocky Mountain West.
May earned her Bachelor of Science from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, and played collegiate golf. She continues to play as often as she can. May and her husband have two daughters, Faith and Hope.