SHERIDAN — Fly Shop of the Bighorns will present the Mayfly Festival and Demo Days from noon to 6 p.m. May 21.
The event will take place in Kendrick Park and will include live music from Shot in the Foot, demos from various fly-fishing vendors and food from Nubs BBQ.
Participants will include Douglas, Trout Unlimited, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Black Tooth Brewing Company, FFI, Fishy Vibes and Frank Johnson Fly Fishers International.
All proceeds from food sales will benefit Little Bighorn Trout Unlimited.
For more information, call Fly Shop of the Bighorns at 307-672-5866.