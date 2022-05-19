Fly Fishing Film Tour donation

With nearly 400 attending this year’s Fly Fishing Film Tour stop in Sheridan last month, Fly Shop of the Bighorns and Angling Destinations were able to make a donation to Sheridan Community Land Trust. The gift was made with proceeds from the event. Pictured, from left, are Brad Bauer, SCLT executive director; Seth Carrel, Fly Shop of the Bighorns assistant manager/guide; Chaz Davis, Fly Shop of the Bighorns manager; Cole Burnham, Fly Shop of the Bighorns owner; and Kolby Campbull, Fly Shop of the Bighorns staff.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Fly Shop of the Bighorns will present the Mayfly Festival and Demo Days from noon to 6 p.m. May 21.

The event will take place in Kendrick Park and will include live music from Shot in the Foot, demos from various fly-fishing vendors and food from Nubs BBQ. 

Participants will include Douglas, Trout Unlimited, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Black Tooth Brewing Company, FFI, Fishy Vibes and Frank Johnson Fly Fishers International.

All proceeds from food sales will benefit Little Bighorn Trout Unlimited.

For more information, call Fly Shop of the Bighorns at 307-672-5866.

