SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller went on the offensive Thursday — attacking his challenger and local business people, accusing them of “cronyism” and saying he has served as a block to their “strangle hold” on local tax dollars.
The comments came from Miller’s city email addressed time stamped 1:06 a.m. Oct. 29. A Sheridan Press reporter had reached out to Miller Tuesday for comment regarding his campaign finance report, which showed he purchased campaign materials from an online company rather than from a local business.
The response received via email early Thursday morning included a four-page attack of Sheridan City Councilor Richard Bridger and his supporters.
Among the criticisms, Miller emphasized his belief that Bridger will not capably fulfill the duties of the office.
“Richard has admitted many times over the past 2 years that he does not have the education nor the needed skills of a City Administrator to do the Mayor’s job and that is why he voted to keep an administrator,” Miller wrote in the email. “Richard Bridger’s failures are not my reality, skills, education and experience.
“I have proven I can do the job and it is a full-time position,” he continued. “With our current economy and hard decisions we will have to make in the next 6 months, Richard will not be up to the demands of the Mayor’s office.”
Over the last few years, as the city has repeatedly discussed the city administrator position, Bridger has voiced support for the role while Miller has opposed it. Bridger — along with other Sheridan City Council members — has said he believes the city administrator plays an important role in providing continuity while mayors may change due to elections. He and other council members have also said city administrators have different training that can make them effective in leading an organization the city’s size.
When asked about the role and time commitment of the mayor’s position, Bridger said he planned to make the role his primary, full-time job.
“I’m going to commit all the time I need to commit to the job,” Bridger said Thursday.
Bridger said he plans to sharply curtail his responsibilities at the Sheridan Recreation District, but will not leave the job completely.
“Basically I will limit my involvement in a way that allows more flexibility,” Bridger said. “That work will be done on my own time. The position of mayor will be my focus.”
The email from Miller also accuses Bridger, among others in the community, of being “cronies” of Wyoming Sen. Dave Kinskey, who served as mayor of Sheridan from 2005 to 2014. Miller said he believes Kinskey talked Bridger into seeking the position of mayor.
“Dave created the Administrator position so he can control our City government from his Senate seat,” Miller wrote.
“Alex Lee was Kinskey’s last chosen Manchurian candidate. Richard is Kinskey’s round two,” Miller wrote. “Richard has shown no interest in being mayor for the past 3 ½ years. Delusions of grandeur have clouded poor Richard’s reality of the full-time demands of Sheridan’s Mayoral Office.”
Bridger was not the only local person Miller tagged as a “cronie.” Miller pointed to many of Bridger’s campaign supporters, which include several prominent business people in the community.
Individuals Miller accused — though several of the names were spelled incorrectly — include Dave and Donna Kinskey, Patrick and Brenda Henderson, Patrick Henderson’s father-in-law, Kim Love, Gary Campbell, Jim Schillinger, Scott Badley, Greg and Kristi Von Krosigk, Nic Bateson, Paul Del Rossi, Shelleen Smith, Ron Patterson, Bill Rawlings, David and Melissa Hubert, John Heyneman and Arin Waddell, Mike Evers, Sharon Kinnison, Nancy Drummond and Nancy Silla.
“Kinskey’s cronies,” he called them repeatedly in the email.
Bridger, though, said he makes decisions by considering the facts.
“As far as how I make decisions, it’s based on what is best for the city,” Bridger said. “That’s my job — to make decisions that benefit the community as a whole.”
Bridger noted decisions regarding budgets will become more difficult as direct distributions from the state will likely decrease. Infrastructure needs like water, sanitation and streets will be the priorities, he said.
He added his positive relationships with Sheridan County’s delegation to the Wyoming Legislature is a positive thing as he will serve as an advocate for Sheridan.
While the primary election did little for the mayoral race other than provide a barometer for the candidates, Bridger earned 2,678 votes compared to Miller’s 1,919. The real test will come Tuesday, when the results determine whether Miller will continue serving as Sheridan mayor or Bridger will take the seat in 2021.