SHERIDAN — During the council comment portion of Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting, Mayor Rich Bridger told councilors local discussion about accessory dwelling units was “probably a dead issue.”
Both Bridger and Councilor Jacob Martin said feedback from a series of public hearings held last month was overwhelmingly negative.
“I’ve only heard like one positive comment out of all of it (the feedback),” Bridger said.
Accessory dwelling units, which are currently allowed in the city’s R-2 and R-3 residential zones, are small second dwellings located on the same lot as a primary dwelling. The accessory dwelling unit can take several forms, from an apartment over the primary building’s garage to a smaller house in the backyard of the primary building.
The public hearings last month regarded the expansion of accessory dwelling units into the city’s R-1 residential zones, which would have opened them to an additional 40% of the city. The city suggested the change as one potential way to address its ongoing housing shortage.
During the first of the three public meetings, citizens said they understood the need for affordable housing but also voiced a variety of concerns with a proposed ordinance change, from how it could negatively impact property values to how it could increase traffic and put an increased strain on aging utilities systems.
“That (ADU proposal) is not Sheridan,” Resident Diana Metz said during the Aug. 5 meeting. “They might do it in Salt Lake City. They might do it in Boise. But I just don’t think it’s a characteristic Sheridan wants to have.”
Bridger said he would be willing to continue the discussion if the majority of councilors encouraged him to do so, but he has seen little interest.