SHERIDAN — More relocating businesses, continued focus on infrastructure and projects like the downtown riverwalk topped the list of projects the candidates for Sheridan mayor said they’d like to see completed in coming years.
The comments from Sheridan City Councilor Rich Bridger and incumbent Mayor Roger Miller — both seeking votes in the general election to be Sheridan’s mayor — came Tuesday during a meeting with the Big Horn Homebuilders Association, which is comprised of individuals and businesses associated with the building trades and industry.
One question asked during the meeting focused on projects the candidates would like to host “ribbon cuttings” for in the next four years or so.
Bridger noted he’d like to continue the work that makes Sheridan a place those looking to move find desirable.
This includes, he said, projects not typically recognized with ceremony — such as roads and other basic infrastructure.
Bridger and Miller both hinted at businesses looking to potentially relocate to the area, but gave no details on any prospects.
Both also discussed completion of the downtown riverwalk, which would replace the concrete channels that line the creek as it makes its way through downtown Sheridan.
Miller said he hopes to see that project continue moving forward but estimated that ground would not break on the riverwalk for several more years as approval rests largely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
When asked about the future of the North Main area, both Miller and Bridger expressed optimism regarding the area’s future. While the community has largely grown south and west in recent decades, Miller observed the north end of Sheridan is poised for growth over the next few decades.
Other questions asked focused on the mayoral candidates’ take on the city administrator position. Miller reiterated his stance that the position is one he’d look to cut if budget reductions required. Bridger said the issue was moot and had been decided by council and a community vote already.
In addition to the mayoral candidates, Sheridan County Commission candidates Lonnie Wright and incumbent Tom Ringley shared their views on similar topics. Both Wright and Ringley are running unopposed in the general election.