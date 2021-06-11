RANCHESTER — Ranchester's Sarah Maze graduated from the University of Wyoming's Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho Medical Education Program this spring, in addition to receiving accolades.
Twenty-one students graduated from the WWAMI program from the UW campus, receiving medical degrees with a part virtual, part in-person ceremony May 22 in the Wyoming Union Yellowstone Ballroom.
Degrees are awarded through the University of Washington School of Medicine and are a result of two years of the foundations phase of their education in the University of Wyoming College of Health Science, followed by two years of clinical work throughout the WWAMI region.
Each year, the Wyoming Medical Society awards the Centennial Scholarship to an outstanding medical school graduate. Award recipients are chosen based on commitment to service and dedication to learning. This year’s recipient is Maze. She attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with degrees in physiology and Spanish. In addition to her studies, Maze demonstrated her commitment to service through numerous endeavors in medical school, including teaching about gestational diabetes on the Wind River Indian Reservation and in Nepal. She will continue her training at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho in Boise.
In addition to the WMS scholarship, the Wyoming Academy of Family Physicians Scholarship is awarded to graduating medical school students for their outstanding performance and dedication to family medicine, and who are matching into a family medicine residency. Dr. John Haeberle, a family medicine physician in Laramie and medical school mentor, presented this year’s WAFP Scholarship to two graduates: Maze and Heidi Hanekamp, who is from Laramie.