SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty will present at the next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, set for June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza.
McCafferty will present "Consumer Perspectives on Health Care," highlighting the business of health care, forces of change, consumer expectations and the work of the hospital.
The cost to attend is $20 per person, which includes the lunch and program. Advanced registration is required.
For additional information or to sign up, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.